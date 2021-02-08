Azerbaijan launches COVID-19 vaccination of people over 65

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started the vaccination of people aged over 65 against the COVID-19 infection.

In accordance with the “Strategy for COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”, at the first stage, after health workers, vaccination of persons over 65 and law enforcement personnel involved in anti-epidemic measures is envisaged.

Azerbaijan started to vaccinate people with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 on January 18.

News.Az