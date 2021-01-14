Azerbaijan provides engineering support for its troops stationed in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activities are carried out on the comprehensive engineering support for units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the liberated from the occupation territories, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Engineer-supper units of the Azerbaijan Army are carrying out work on clearance territories from mines and unexploded ordnance. Demining and restoration of roads are underway to ensure the safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Work is being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of human settlements and the positions of our units. A large number of mines and unexploded ordnance have been disposed of until today.

Activities on the detection and defusing of mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated territories are being continued.

News.Az