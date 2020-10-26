Azerbaijan says Armenia continues violating humanitarian ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani armed forces continue violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The territories of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz and Dashkasan districts are subjected to shelling from Armenia’s Berd and Vardenis districts.

Meanwhile, the Armenian armed forces are also shelling residential settlements in the directions of Fuzuli and Aghdam districts, as well as the Azerbaijani army’s positions.

News.Az