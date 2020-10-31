Azerbaijan says Armenia delivers phosphorus cargo to Khojavend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intelligence data has been received on the delivery of a large amount of phosphorus cargo to units stationed in the defensive site of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Khojavend direction, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

It is expected that Armenia’s aim on delivery phosphorus-containing ammunition to the specified regions is primarily their use against the Azerbaijan Army units. On the other hand, it targets to spread misinformation that the ammunition was allegedly scattered over the terrain by the Azerbaijan Army units, the ministry noted.

The Armenian side lays the basis for its further provocations by spreading on October 30 false and fake information about the alleged use of weapons containing white phosphorus by the Azerbaijan Army.

The ministry declared once again that the Azerbaijan Army does not have any prohibited ammunition in its armament.

News.Az