Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

Azerbaijan has shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

On October 18, at 13:00, a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, attempted to carry out a flight in the Horadiz direction, was immediately detected and destroyed by Azerbaijan Air Defense Units, the ministry said.


