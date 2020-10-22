Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

On October 22, in the morning hours, the units of the Azerbaijan Army have destroyed a tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out a flight in the direction of the Sadarak and Sharur regions of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the ministry noted.

News.Az