Azerbaijan shoots down Armenia’s Su-25 fighter

Thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijani Army units, Armenia’s Su-25 attack, which attacked Azerbaijani positions, was shot down, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, during the day on November 1, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack the Zangilan site of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Armenian troops’ intention to attack was detected in time by our Azerbaijani Army units and as a result of the successful operation, the opposite side suffered heavy losses.

During the battle, the Armenian side, which lost about 30 personnel, was forced to retreat.

News.Az