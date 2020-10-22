Azerbaijan territories comes under rocket fire from Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 22 in the morning, the territory of Azerbaijan was exposed to ballistic missiles fired using the operational-tactical missile complex from the territory Armenia, the Defense Ministry informs.

The Armenian armed forces fired 3 missiles in the direction of the Siyazan region at about 07.00, 2 missiles in the direction of the Gabala region, and 1 missile in the direction of the Kurdamir region at about 09.00.

The target of the Armenian armed forces was the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy's missile attack.

News.Az