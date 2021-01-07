Azerbaijan to build modern int’l airport in Lachin or Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new international airport will be built in Azerbaijan’s Lachin or Kalbajar district, President Ilham Aliyev announced.

The head of state made the remarks at a video-format meeting dedicated to the results of 2020.

The head of state noted that under his instructions an appropriate place for the construction of a modern international airport is being specified in Lachin or Kalbajar.

“The landscape of these districts is very difficult, and we can say that most of the territories are mountainous. It is difficult to find a level place there, but research is underway now, I hope they will inform me in the near future. A new international airport will be built in Lachin or Kalbajar,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az