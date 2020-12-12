Azerbaijan to create 'Khojaly genocide' museum in Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to open a Karabakh branch of the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan in Shusha, and a museum ‘Khojaly genocide' in Khojaly, according to the Action Plan for Scientific Research in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan.

The plan was prepared by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS). According to the action plan, a museum of the Karabakh Geological Fund will be created.

The Action Plan includes the preparation of infrastructure for organizing tourism in the area where the Azykh Cave is located, conducting research to compile the ‘Red Book’ of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, preparing and submitting proposals to the relevant authorities for the restoration of reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, creating the Karabakh Scientific Department of the Institute of Bioresources, the Botanical Garden plants from the Karabakh region will be collected.

Also, such issues as the study of the hydrofauna of the Sugovushan, Khudafarin and Gyz Galasy reservoirs, the Okhchuchay, Hakari, and Bargushad rivers, documenting historical and cultural monuments, museums, exhibits and artifacts plundered and falsified by the Armenians, systematized demonstration of information about the damaged, destroyed monuments, and actual analysis of archaeological data.

At the same time, it is planned to include in the UNESCO register ‘Memory of the World’ stored at the Institute of Manuscripts named after Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli of the ‘Flower notebook’ manuscript of Khurshidbanu Natavan, restoration of the Karabakh branch of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Khurshidbanu Natavan, which once functioned in Shusha, as well as the creation of the Karabakh archaeological center of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography.

The Action Plan covers 2021-2035.

News.Az