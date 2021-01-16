Azerbaijan to launch COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan to launch the first stage of COVID-19 vaccination on January 18, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Saturday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The top official noted that Azerbaijan received the safest and most effective vaccine.

“Azerbaijan has already acquired the first batch of vaccines. The first stage of vaccination will begin on January 18, and the second stage on February 1. At the first stage, health workers will be vaccinated,” Movsumov added.

News.Az