Azerbaijan-Turkey relations ‘eternal’ – presidential aide

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are eternal, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Wednesday during a webinar on the topic “Upcoming 10 Years of Azerbaijan-Turkey Relations”.

The presidential aide expressed confidence in further development and strengthening of bilateral ties in the coming decades.

Hajiyev stressed that the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders contributes to the exemplary development of ties between the two countries.

He added that the main task is to boost ties between the two countries in all areas.

News.Az