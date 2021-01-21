Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan ink MoU on joint development of Dostlug field (PHOTO)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting on Thursday via video conferencing.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration, development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea was signed during the meeting.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

