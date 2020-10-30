Azerbaijani, Armenians FMs meet in Geneva
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan kicked off in Geneva.
The meeting is taking place through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, is also attending the meeting.