Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s military equipment and ammunition (VIDEO)

During the battles in different directions of the front conducted on October 25 in the afternoon, the units of the Azerbaijan Army inflicted precise strikes on the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.   

As a result of the strikes, Armenia’s 6 D-30 and 1 D-1 howitzer-guns, 2 BMP infantry fighting vehicles, 1 auto vehicle and a large amount of ammunition were destroyed.


