Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s reconnaissance and sabotage group

Armenia’s reconnaissance and sabotage group that attacked Azerbaijani Army units from the territory of Armenia and tried to seize the favorable heights on the state border was neutralized, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Armenian troops were forced to retreat, throwing casualties and weapons in the area.


News.Az 

