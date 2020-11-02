Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army destroys enemy's personnel by precise strikes (VIDEO)

The enemy's personnel at the point of permanent deployment, trenches, and firing positions was destroyed by precise strikes, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the same time, the enemy's headquarter also came under fire in the Gırmızı Bazar direction.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

