Azerbaijani Army destroys enemy's personnel by precise strikes (VIDEO)
- 02 Nov 2020 19:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154160
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-army-destroys-enemys-personnel-by-precise-strikes-videospan Copied
The enemy's personnel at the point of permanent deployment, trenches, and firing positions was destroyed by precise strikes, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
At the same time, the enemy's headquarter also came under fire in the Gırmızı Bazar direction.