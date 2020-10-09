Azerbaijani army destroys and captures large number of Armenian military equipment (VIDEO)
The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed a large number of Armenia’s military equipment with accurate fire in important directions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Friday.
Units of the Azerbaijani Army also took several more still operational armored vehicles left on the battlefield by Armenians.
The Azerbaijani Army continues to deliver precise strikes against enemy military facilities and military equipment.