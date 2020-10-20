Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army destroys numerous Armenian servicemen, military equipment (VIDEO)

Numerous servicemen and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by the Azerbaijani army.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presented videos showing the destruction of Armenia's military personnel and military equipment.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

