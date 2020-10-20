Azerbaijani army destroys numerous Armenian servicemen, military equipment (VIDEO)
- 20 Oct 2020 14:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153582
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-army-destroys-numerous-armenian-servicemen-military-equipment-videospan Copied
Numerous servicemen and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by the Azerbaijani army.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presented videos showing the destruction of Armenia's military personnel and military equipment.