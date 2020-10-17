Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army liberates Fuzuli city and district’s 7 villages from occupation

Azerbaijani Army liberates Fuzuli city and district’s 7 villages from occupation

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated Gochahmadli, Chiman, Jovarli, Pirahmadli, Musabeyli, Ishigli, Dadali villages of Fuzuli district and the city of Fuzuli from occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

"Fuzuli is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion,” President Aliyev stated.


