Azerbaijani army liberates several villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli districts and Gubadli city

The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated several villages of Zengilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, as well as the city of Gubadli, from occupation, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced.

“Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated several villages of Zengilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts and the city of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter page.

News.Az