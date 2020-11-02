Azerbaijani army monitors operational situation: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on November 1 and night on November 2, Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijan Army units and human settlements in different directions of the front using various weapons, including artillery and missiles.

The combat operations continued mainly in the Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Defending Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses in personnel and military vehicles in some directions of the front. The Armenian side is facing a shortage of weapons, ammunition, and food supplies. There is a lack of spare parts for auto and other military vehicles.

During the day and night, a large number of Armenian forces, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 - trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 - other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

