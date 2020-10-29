Azerbaijani army’s strikes force Armenian troops to retreat: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani Army are forcing the units of the Armenian armed forces to retreat, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The Armenian armed forces suffer significant losses, its military equipment is disabled.

The military leadership of Armenia is forced to admit the mistakes made and come to terms with the difficult situation in which they fell, the ministry noted.

“Liberating the occupied lands, the Azerbaijani Army seizes a large amount of ammunition from the Armenian armed forces. The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Azerbaijani Army has only one task - to liberate Azerbaijani lands from occupation by striking military targets, but without harming civilians,” it added.

News.Az