Azerbaijani defense minister checks status of supply, combat training of troops deployed in liberated lands

According to the order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership checked the status of supply and level of combat training of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories.

The minister inquired about the conditions created for servicemen and gave relevant instructions to officials, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

At the end, the leadership of the ministry had lunch with the servicemen and spoke about topics of interest to them.

News.Az