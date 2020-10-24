Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Lachin and Gubadli subjected to artillery fire from Armenian territory

Armenia resorted to another provocation to prevent operations of Azerbaijani Army units in Lachin and Gubadli directions.

News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry that currently the enemy's missile and artillery installations occupying combat positions in Armenia's Goris and Gafan regions near the state border subject Lachin and Gubadli regions to intensive shelling.

The objective of the opposite side is to force the Azerbaijani Army to open fire on Armenian territory.

News.Az