+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on October 15 and on the night of October 16, the operational situation in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut directions of the front remained tense.

Yesterday, during the day, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the liberated from the occupation Jabrayil and Hadrut directions, as well as at villages near the front-line using missiles, artillery, and mortars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

At night, the Armenian troops attempted to press forward in several directions of the front. Azerbaijani troops suppressed the Armenian troops' activity, and the enemy suffered heavy losses.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian armed forces’ large number of forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 5 D-30 howitzer-guns, 2 ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), and 8 auto vehicles with ammunition were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, cases of mass desertion among the military personnel and reservists were observed on the defensive line of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces. In order to prevent this, the Armenian government established military police commandant posts on the highways of the Gorus and Turshsu settlements.

There are many killed and wounded among the military personnel who took up positions on the defensive line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. The regiment's units are facing a shortage of food and ammunition.

There are killed and wounded as a result of the shelling of vehicle transporting volunteers to the defensive line of the 10th regiment. The retreating Armenian troops left a large number of auto and armored vehicles in positions and fled.

An artillery battery was destroyed on the defensive line of the 9th motorized rifle regiment and the regiment's deputy commander was wounded.

It became known that some of the mercenaries who arrived in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh refused to join the battle.

The Azerbaijan Army retains operational advantage along the entire front.

News.Az