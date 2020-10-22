Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani flag hoisted in newly liberated Aghband settlement (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani flag hoisted in newly liberated Aghband settlement (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the liberated Angband settlement of the Zangilan region.

Azerbaijani soldier reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev about raising the flag: “Dear President!

In accordance with your order, I report that the Angband border post of the Zangilan region has been liberated from occupation. At present, the Azerbaijani flag is waving here. Thus, 132 km of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was completely liberated from occupation.

Long live Azerbaijan! Long live the Supreme Commander-in-Chief! Karabakh is Azerbaijan"

News.Az




News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      