Azerbaijani flag hoisted in newly liberated Aghband settlement (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the liberated Angband settlement of the Zangilan region.

Azerbaijani soldier reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev about raising the flag: “Dear President!

In accordance with your order, I report that the Angband border post of the Zangilan region has been liberated from occupation. At present, the Azerbaijani flag is waving here. Thus, 132 km of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was completely liberated from occupation.

Long live Azerbaijan! Long live the Supreme Commander-in-Chief! Karabakh is Azerbaijan"

