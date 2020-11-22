Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Shelli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO)
- 22 Nov 2020 11:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154936
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-flag-hoisted-in-shelli-village-of-aghdam-district-photospan Copied
The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the Shelli village of Aghdam district.
The territory of the former military unit of the occupying armed forces of Armenia has been cleared of mines and other explosive devices.
Then the Azerbaijani servicemen sang the State Anthem and raised the Azerbaijani flag.