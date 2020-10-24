Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Washington, D.C., the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov said Armenia, in gross violation of ceasefire, continues deliberately shelling Azerbaijani civilians, firing missiles at cities and residential settlements outside the conflict zone.

He also pointed out the Armenian leadership’s recent statement that ‘there is no diplomatic solution to the conflict.”

The Azerbaijani minister said Armenia’s all steps and statements once again show Armenia’s destructive positions.

News.Az