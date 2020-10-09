Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, French presidents discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over phone

Azerbaijani, French presidents discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over phone

On 9 October, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state discussed the current situation relating to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.


