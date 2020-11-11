Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew across country
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan appealed to the population in connection with the curfew.
"We ask citizens to take into account the distance to the destination and to complete the movement and return to their places of residence before the curfew, that is, before 21:00. We also ask not to go outside or visit other public places during curfew without special permission and a document confirming identity, " the appeal says.