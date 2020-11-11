Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew across country

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew across country

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan appealed to the population in connection with the curfew.

"We ask citizens to take into account the distance to the destination and to complete the movement and return to their places of residence before the curfew, that is, before 21:00. We also ask not to go outside or visit other public places during curfew without special permission and a document confirming identity, " the appeal says.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      