Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on state budget for 2021 in second reading

The Azerbaijani Parliament considered the bill on the state budget for 2021 at a plenary meeting on Monday.

According to the bill’s forecast, the consolidated budget revenues for the next year will make up 23.8 billion manat ($14 billion), which is over 1.4 billion manat ($860 million), or 6.6 percent more than this year.

The consolidated budget expenditures will amount to over 31.16 billion manat ($18.3 billion), which is a growth of 855.1 million manat ($503 million), or 2.8 percent compared to 2020.

The forecast 2021 budget deficit will equal 7.3 billion manat ($4.3 billion), which is 610.1 million manat ($358.8 million), or 7.7 percent less than in the current year. The budget deficit is estimated at 9.7 percent of projected GDP, showing a decline of 1.4 percentage points from 2020.

The bill was adopted in the second reading.

