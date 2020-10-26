Azerbaijani president announces names of 17 more villages liberated from occupation
- 26 Oct 2020 13:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153827
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-president-announces-names-of-17-more-villages-liberated-from-occupationspan Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced the names of villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, which were liberated from the occupation yesterday, as he addressed the nation.
Zangilan district: Birinji Alibayli, Ikinji Alibayli, Raband, Yenikand
Jabrayil district: Govshudlu, Sofulu, Dagh Mashanli, Kurdlar, Hovuslu, Chalabilar
Gubadli district: Padar, Afandilar, Yusifbayli, Chaytumas, Khanlig, Sariyatag, Mollaburhan and the city of Gubadli.