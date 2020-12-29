Azerbaijani president awards group of servicemen for liberation of Gubadli from occupation

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Medal “For the liberation of Gubadli” to a group of servicemen.

Under the order, some 9,376 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been honored with the medal for the courage and heroism shown during the military operations to liberate Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district from occupation.

Two lieutenant generals, three major generals and twenty-one colonels were among those who have been awarded.

News.Az