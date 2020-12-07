Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president confers high military rank of Major General on four servicemen

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to confer the high military rank of Major General upon four servicemen of the country’s Defense Ministry.

Under the order, Colonel Aghamir Sultanov, Colonal Anar Karimov, Colonel Namig Islamzade and Colonel Zaur Mammadov have been promoted to the high military rank of Major General.


