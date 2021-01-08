Azerbaijani President: Former places of destroyed residential buildings in Ganja should be turned into memorial complexes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that residential buildings in Ganja were destroyed by Armenian ballistic missiles and many people died as a result once again showed Armenian savagery to the whole world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he chaired a meeting in a video format on the results of 2020.

“These houses must be rebuilt. But I think they should not be built in the same places. Their former places should be turned into memorial complexes. I think we should also start cleaning work there. Those places remained destroyed for a while, so that foreign journalists, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions, could go there and see Armenian atrocities with their own eyes. Almost all of the world's leading media outlets have covered these horrific images in their video reports. It is now necessary to start clearing the rubble of the destroyed apartment buildings in Ganja. Provide assistance to local authorities and prepare projects. There should be memorial complexes in those places so that no-one forgets our martyrs. We should perpetuate them,” President Aliyev said.

“Work has already begun on the liberated lands – in the sense that relevant instructions have been given. First of all, mine clearance work is under way. Preliminary contacts have already been made in connection with urban development,” the head of state added.

