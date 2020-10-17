Azerbaijani President: Fuzuli operation and other operations will be included in military books

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fuzuli operation is quite symbolic, Azerbaijan has regained its historical and ancient settlement and ensured the return of tens of thousands of people to these places, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the nation.

“At the same time, from a strategic point of view, the splitting of several lines of defense on the line of contact with Fuzuli gives us another strategic advantage. Because our armed forces located in the direction of Fuzuli have been fighting there these days. Of course, it is not a secret now where we were able to enter Fuzuli from. As a result of tremendous military professionalism and courage, we were able to liberate Fuzuli from the occupiers,” the head of state said.

He reminded that before Fuzuli, the city of Jabrayil was liberated from invaders.

“Before that [Fuzuli city], the city of Jabrayil was liberated from the invaders. Before that, Hadrut was liberated from the occupiers. Many villages of Khojavand and Jabrayil districts, including Fuzuli district, were liberated from occupation. Only after that were we able to liberate the city of Fuzuli from the occupiers. In the latest stage, the enemy has dropped his guns and fled. Today, I can say with full responsibility that the Fuzuli operation will be included in military books. In fact, not only Fuzuli operation but also other operations. According to the information I have today, military experts are already clearly saying that the Azerbaijani Army is an army with great combat capability and technical support,” President Aliyev added.

