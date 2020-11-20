Azerbaijani President: Liberation of Aghdam district is historic event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Aghdam district is a historic event, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation.

“I can say that Aghdam is the largest of the occupied districts in terms of population. Before the occupation, 143,000 people lived in Aghdam district. At present, the population of Aghdam district is 204,000 people,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev reminded that 73 percent of Aghdam district was occupied.

“73 percent of the district was occupied, and in the remaining areas, the areas under our control, we have carried out major construction and landscaping work in recent years. We gave Guzanli village the status of a settlement and made Guzanli the center of Aghdam district. Social facilities, infrastructure and industrial enterprises have been established in Guzanli on my instruction. Jobs have been created for our people. Guzanli was supplied with natural gas, all other infrastructure projects were implemented there, a large Olympic Sports Center, a hospital, schools and a Mugham Center were built. I personally attended the opening of all these facilities,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that 18 IDP camps have been built in the part of Aghdam district that was under Azerbaijan’s control on his instructions in recent years, and the state has been able to accommodate 93,000 IDPs in Aghdam district.

