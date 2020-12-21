Azerbaijani president receives Afghan officials (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and Chief of Staff to the Afghan President Mohammad Shaker Kargar.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib conveyed greetings of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and asked Hamdullah Mohib to extend his greetings to the Afghan President.

The political support of the Afghan President for Azerbaijan since the first days of the conflict and Afghanistan's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were hailed at the meeting. Touching upon the bilateral ties between the two countries, the sides noted the achievements in the development of the relations, adding that there is a good potential for expanding the bilateral cooperation. The role of the personal ties between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in developing the bilateral relations was emphasized.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of the end of the conflict in ensuring security and stability in the region, noting that this created great opportunities for multilateral cooperation.

The prospects for cooperation in economic, security, investment, transport and other areas were discussed at the meeting.

The issues related to the development of the Lapis Lazuli international transport corridor and Azerbaijan's participation in peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan were also discussed during the conversation.

National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib presented a letter from Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az