Baku on EP resolution: Azerbaijani President sent issue of Nagorno-Karabakh status to ‘dustbin of history’

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, commented on the resolution recently passed by the European Parliament.

According to the spokesperson, the resolution on the application of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) with the doctrinal and legal impact, which was adopted by the European Parliament on January 20, reaffirms EU’s unequivocal support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan.

“Despite the efforts of some pro-Armenian circles, after the 44-day Patriotic War, there have been no changes in EU’s position in support of the territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and other countries of the Eastern Partnership,” Abdullayeva said.

As for some unfounded and belated moments reflected in the resolution, Abdullayeva said Azerbaijan’s position on the future status of the region, the issue relating to the security and heritage of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is clear, and this has been stated many times.

“We once again bring to the attention of MEPs unfamiliar with this position that the President of Azerbaijan sent the issue of status of [Nagorno-Karabakh] to the dustbin of history. As for the security and heritage of the Armenian population, the rights of all citizens on the territory of Azerbaijan, regardless of nationality and religious affiliation, are ensured by the Constitution of Azerbaijan. In addition, historical and cultural monuments are protected at the state level,” she added.

The EP resolution also contains groundless allegations about Turkey.

Baku stressed that Turkey, as one of the leading countries in the region, is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region and plays an exceptional role in this regard.

News.Az