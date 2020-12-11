Azerbaijani president signs decree abolishing martial law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on the abolition of martial law.

In accordance with the decree, the martial law in Azerbaijan announced upon the decree of the president of Azerbaijan "On the declaration of martial law" #1166 dated September 27, 2020, will be canceled from December 12, 00:00.

The decree will be submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament for approval.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to ensure the fulfillment of obligations arising from Article 25 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Martial Law".

News.Az