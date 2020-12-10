Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Today is historic day

Today is a historic day, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks Thursday at the Victory Parade on Azadlig Square in Baku.

“Today the Victory Parade is being held on the Azadlig square,” the president said. "Today is a historic day, I am glad that my brother President Erdogan is delivering a speech at this parade. This shows our unity and brotherhood. We felt Turkey's support from the first days!"


