Azerbaijani President: We have honorably fulfilled our historic mission and liberated occupied territories from enemy

We have honorably fulfilled our historic mission and liberated the occupied territories from the enemy, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Aghdam city liberated from occupation.

“We have returned to Aghdam. I would like to once again congratulate all the people of Aghdam on this historic event. I know that the people of Aghdam have been looking forward to this day for many years. Both during the occupation, for about 30 years, and during the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War, they waited for Aghdam to be liberated from occupation. We have honorably fulfilled our historic mission and liberated the occupied territories from the enemy,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev visited the Aghdam mosque and raised the Azerbaijani flag there. “The victory on the battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district, as well as Kalbajar and Lachin districts, without firing a single shot and without anyone becoming a martyr,” he said.

The head of state stressed that these lands have been returned at the expense of the lives and blood of the Azerbaijani people, martyrs, and the courage of Azerbaijani heroes.

“We had to gather strength, and we did that. Over the past 17 years, I have repeatedly said to the people that we must be stronger and build a stronger army. The factor of strength plays a decisive role in the world today. Justice is on our side, international law is on our side, and strength should be on our side too. It was because we weren’t strong enough that Azerbaijani lands were occupied in the early 1990s. We were gaining strength and becoming stronger. I was saying that every citizen of Azerbaijan should bring this holy day, this day of victory closer with their work, with their hard work and devotion to the Motherland,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az