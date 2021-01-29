Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region and the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and others.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

News.Az