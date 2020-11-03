Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

On November 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev haeld phone talks with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, they discussed the issues relating to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ways to resolve it, as well as the situation in the conflict zone.


News.Az 

