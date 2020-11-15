Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 14, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the practical aspects of implementation of the agreements enshrined in the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed.

The sides hailed the fact that the ceasefire is being observed, and the situation on the contact line is quite calm.

The Russian President noted that Christian temples and monasteries are located in the districts returned to the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement. In this regard, he stressed the importance of preserving and ensuring the normal functioning of these shrines.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a multinational and multi-confessional country, where the rights and freedoms of all peoples and representatives of all religions are fully guaranteed.

Ancient Muslim and Christian temples located in the territory of Azerbaijan are protected by the state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the Christian temples located in the territories returned to Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement, will be properly protected by the state. Christians living in Azerbaijan will be able to make use of these temples.

News.Az