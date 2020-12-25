Azerbaijani servicemen awarded "For the Liberation of Fuzuli" medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 25, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the "For the Liberation of Fuzuli" medal.

According to the order, the medal "For the Liberation of Fuzuli" was awarded to the Azerbaijani servicemen, who demonstrated courage and bravery while participating in the military operations for the liberation of the Fuzuli district from the Armenian occupation.

Click the following linkto see the list.

News.Az