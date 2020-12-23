Azerbaijani State Security Service inaugurates new administrative building in Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new administrative building of the Shusha District Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has been inaugurated, the Service told News.Az.

Head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, board members of the Service, employees of the Shusha District Department, as well as high-ranking officers of other law enforcement agencies and the territorial garrison attended the inauguration ceremony.

Colonel General Naghiyev congratulated employees of the Shusha District Department on the occasion of this important event and wished them success.

The event also featured a concert program organized by the State Security Service in Jidir Duzu (Plain) for the first time in 30 years.

News.Az