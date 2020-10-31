Azerbaijani troops control operational situation: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on October 30 and night on October 31, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijani human settlements in different directions of the front using various weapons, including artillery and missiles.

The combat operations continued mainly in the Aghdere, Khojavend and Gubadli directions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

As a result of retaliatory actions against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, there were killed and wounded among the Armenian army's personnel.

During the day and at night yesterday, a large number of Armenian armed forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 2 "Smerch" and 1 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 12 different types of howitzers, 1 - "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked.

Currently, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az