Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line

During the day of October 17, prior to the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the situation along the front line in the direction of Agdere and Fizuli-Hadrut was relatively stable, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday. 

As a result of actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army over the course of Oct. 18, the Armenian army's manpower, 2 missile guiding stations of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, 5 T-72 tanks, 3 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 2 "Smerch" MLRS, 1 D-20 gun-howitzer, 1pcs KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and 6 vehicles were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation along the entire front line.


